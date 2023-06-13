Glastonbury 2023 is just around the corner, with over 200,000 people heading down to Somerset’s Worthy Farm for the UK’s biggest festival. However, many will already be eager to find out how to get into next year’s event.

The Somerset-based festival is renowned not just for being one of the biggest festivals in the world but also one of the hardest to get tickets for. Tickets for the 2023 edition sold out within an hour of going on sale last November, while re-sale tickets sold out in just six minutes in April.

The Glastonbury line-up typically won’t be announced before tickets go on sale, but expect a bill fitting for a musical extravaganza. The 2023 line-up is packed with performances from the likes of Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, Phoenix, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kelis, Warpaint, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again.., Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and many more.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2024 are expected to go on sale later this year – here’s all the information you need to help you secure passes for next year’s festival.

When will Glastonbury 2024 take place?

The exact dates for Glastonbury 2024 have yet to be confirmed, but the festival traditionally takes place at the end of June – usually across the final weekend or just before. Keep an eye out for an announcement following the completion of the 2023 edition.

How much will tickets for Glastonbury 2024 be?

The ticket prices for Glastonbury 2024 have yet to be confirmed, but you can get a sense of how much you’ll need to put away for them by looking at the prices for 2023. This year’s festival cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee for general admission full weekend tickets. As is now tradition, you can pay a £50 deposit for your ticket and pay it off in instalments until the first week of April 2024, when the balance must be paid in full.

If you’re buying coach tickets with your festival ticket, you must pay for the coach ticket in full at the time of purchase. Coach ticket prices vary depending on departure point, but typically sit between £40 and £150.

How and when do I to register for tickets to Glastonbury 2024?

Before you can even think about getting in the dreaded online queue for tickets when the on-sale day arrives, you need to register to be able to access tickets. This is a move adopted by Glastonbury to help cut down on touts and means each general admission ticket will come with a photo of the ticket holder printed on it.

You can register on the Glastonbury website here now and have until 5pm GMT on October 31 to submit your registration. If you have registered in the past (and after 2010), the festival advises that you check your registration and upload a new photo if your existing one is more than two years old. If you registered for Glastonbury prior to 2010 you will need to register again, due to registrations before that year having been deleted.

When will tickets for Glastonbury 2024 go on sale?

An exact date for the ticket sale for Glastonbury 2024 is yet to be announced, but you can expect it to take place at some point during November 2023. If you’re looking to book the festival ticket and coach ticket package, these usually go on sale a few days in advance of the main sale, giving you the chance to grab a pass before the general release. However, if you buy a coach ticket with your festival ticket, you must then travel on that selected coach to receive your festival tickets.

When preparing for the general sale, make sure you have all of your party’s registration numbers and postcodes so you can buy tickets on their behalf. Tickets will only be sold via SeeTickets.

When will the ticket re-sale for Glastonbury 2024 be?

If you miss out on tickets in the first sale, there’s still a chance to grab tickets in the re-sale. These are tickets where the original purchasers haven’t paid their balance in full by the cut-off date in early April and will be put back up for sale. Typically, the re-sale will take place a few weeks after the deadline for paying off the ticket balance, so expect it to take place towards the end of April 2024.

When will the line-up for Glastonbury 2024 be announced?

Don’t expect to know the line-up for Glastonbury before you buy your tickets – the full bill isn’t usually revealed until much closer to the event. Typically, festival organisers will reveal one or two big names towards the end of the year, with headliners and the first big line-up announcement taking place in the early spring. The full line-up will then be unveiled around a month before the festival is set to take place. These dates are not set in stone, however, and are liable to change.

How can I get into Glastonbury 2024 for free?

Didn’t manage to get a ticket or simply can’t afford one? There are alternative ways to get into the festival – as long as you’re prepared to put in a bit of work. Numerous charities have a presence at the festival and require volunteers to help out across the weekend. In return for your ticket, you’ll be asked to complete shifts across the festival – the length and number of these vary, depending on which charity you attend with. Be warned: you may have to pay a deposit for your ticket, which can be the same price as the entry to the festival. For more information, visit Glastonbury’s jobs page.

