Glastonbury now accepting applications to work at next year’s festival

Glastonbury have announced that they are now accepting applications for full-time work at next year’s festival.

Glastonbury 2020 will see the festival celebrate its 50th anniversary, and to ensure that the festivities are as big as they can be organisers are looking for help in the crew catering team.

Sharing the opportunity on Twitter, the official Glastonbury account tweeted: “Fancy working at Glastonbury 2020? Applications are no open for full-time paid work for chefs and kitchen assistants in the crew catering team.”

For the chefs role, it is essential that candidates have experience in cooking for large numbers as well as some knowledge of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free dishes.

The kitchen/service assistants role will involve assisting the catering manager and chefs by performing duties such as food preparation and front of house service. Those who apply will be required to work some shifts over the festival weekend as crew catering will be open during this time.

According to the job listing, “this is hard work, rather than just an easy way into the festival.”

You will need to be available between the 29th May and the 14th July 2020. Applicants must be aged 18 years or over.

You can find out more here.

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis has revealed when the Sunday night headliner for Glastonbury 2020 will be announced.

Speaking to students at Somerset’s Warminster School earlier this month, Eavis confirmed the date after he was quizzed about whether he could share any information on what to expect from the festival’s 50th anniversary edition.