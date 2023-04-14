Glastonbury announce Field Of Avalon line-up for 2023

The Field Of Avalon is the latest area at Glastonbury Festival to reveal its line-up for 2023 – see the full list of names below.

As has become customary in recent years, the festival has begun revealing new names for the event stage by stage over the last week.

After beginning with West Holts last week, where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, the festival then revealed its Silver Hayes area line-up yesterday (April 14).

Now, they have announced that the Field Of Avalon area will host Will Young, The Damned, Melanie C, Jake Shears, Laura Mvula and more in 2023.

See the full announcement below.

We're pleased to reveal the 2023 line-up for the amazing @FieldOfAvalon! pic.twitter.com/k8JSF5qrTQ — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 14, 2023

The first wave of acts for this summer’s event arrived early last month, with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses joining Elton John at the top of the bill.

Other confirmed names for this year’s edition include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, The War On Drugs, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

This week, Glastonbury confirmed the ticket re-sale dates for this month – find out how to purchase yours here.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out last November. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between Wednesday, June 21 and Sunday, June 25.