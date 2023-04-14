NewsMusic News

Glastonbury announce Field Of Avalon line-up for 2023

It's the third area to reveal its names for this year's festival

By Will Richards
Festival goers gather to watch the sunset during day one of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 22, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
The Field Of Avalon is the latest area at Glastonbury Festival to reveal its line-up for 2023 – see the full list of names below.

As has become customary in recent years, the festival has begun revealing new names for the event stage by stage over the last week.

After beginning with West Holts last week, where KelisLoyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, the festival then revealed its Silver Hayes area line-up yesterday (April 14).

Now, they have announced that the Field Of Avalon area will host Will Young, The Damned, Melanie C, Jake Shears, Laura Mvula and more in 2023.

See the full announcement below.

The first wave of acts for this summer’s event arrived early last month, with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses joining Elton John at the top of the bill.

Other confirmed names for this year’s edition include LizzoLewis CapaldiLana Del ReyThe War On DrugsLil Nas XChvrchesChristine And The QueensThundercatCarly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

This week, Glastonbury confirmed the ticket re-sale dates for this month – find out how to purchase yours here.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out last November. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between Wednesday, June 21 and Sunday, June 25.

