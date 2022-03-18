Glastonbury announce longlist for their 2022 Emerging Talent Competition

Glastonbury has announced the 90 acts on their longlist for this year’s Emerging Talent Competition.

The annual contest sees rising talent submitting their music in the hopes of winning a slot on one of the Worthy Farm festival’s main stages.

Supported by PRS For Music and the PRS Foundation, the 2022 Emerging Talent Competition longlist has been selected by a panel of 30 music writers, with that group now set to be whittled down to a shortlist of eight by judges including members of the Glastonbury team.

The winners will then be decided at a forthcoming live event in Pilton, the Somerset town where the festival is based. They’ll be awarded a £5,000 PRS for Music Foundation Talent Development prize, with two runners-up also receiving a £2,500 PRS for Music Foundation Talent Development prize.

All of the 90 acts who are part of this year’s Emerging Talent Competition have been compiled into a single playlist, which you can listen to below.

The last Emerging Talent Competition took place in 2020, with R.A.E being announced as the winner. West London singer-songwriter Matilda Mann and Newcastle’s AJIMAL took third and second place respectively.

As the 2020 and 2021 festivals were both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, R.A.E is now scheduled to make an appearance on the 2022 bill instead.

Glastonbury organisers said: “The winner of the 2020 competition – which had its entry window before that year’s Festival was cancelled – was the incredible south-east Londoner R.A.E, who wowed the judges with her radiant, pin-sharp hip-hop and R&B. R.A.E will play on one of the main stages at this year’s Festival as part of her prize.”

Earlier this month, Glastonbury announced their line-up for 2022. Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar were confirmed as the festival’s final two headliners, joining previously announced headliner Billie Eilish. Diana Ross was previously confirmed for this year’s ‘Legends’ slot.

You can see the full-line up so far here, with more names to be added shortly.