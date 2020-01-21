Glastonbury announces 2020 Emerging Talent Competition

Glastonbury Festival organisers have announced this year’s Emerging Talent Competition.

The annual event offers unsigned artists from the UK and Ireland a chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at the festival.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level, while the runner up will receive a £2,500 prize.

Acts from any genre can enter the 2020 competition from 9am on Monday (January 27) until 5pm on February 3, via the official Glastonbury website.

Previous winners of the competition in recent years include Declan McKenna, Izzy Bizu and She Drew The Gun. Last year’s victor was Marie White who went on to secure a slot on the Acoustic Stage and has since signed to Decca Records.

Emily Eavis, who was recently announced as NME’s 2020 Godlike Genius, said: “It’s always such a pleasure to hear the latest crop of amazing, undiscovered music that’s out there.

“Over the years, the Emerging Talent Competition has helped us to unearth so many incredible artists from across the genres – dozens of whom have been given slots at the Festival. I can’t wait to hear this year’s entries!”

To enter, acts must share a link to one original song on SoundCloud, plus a link to a video of themselves performing live.

Once the entries are in, a panel of 30 of the UK’s best music bloggers will help compile a longlist.

The longlist will then be whittled down to a shortlist of eight artists by judges including Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday legends slot.