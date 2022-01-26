Glastonbury announces Emerging Talent Competition for 2022

The team behind Glastonbury Festival has announced the return of the Emerging Talent Competition for 2022.

The annual contest sees rising talent submitting their music in the hopes of winning a slot on one of the festival’s main stages.

Supported by PRS For Music and the PRS Foundation, the 2022 Emerging Talent Competition will open for applications from Monday (January 31) until February 7. It is open to artists of any genre based in the UK and Ireland, and is free to enter.

This year’s prizes, alongside the chance to perform at Glastonbury 2022, include £5,000 for “talent development” awarded to one winner, while two runners-up will be given £2,500 each. A longlist of 90 artists will be selected by a panel of 30 music writers, with that group being whittled down to a shortlist of eight by judges including the Glastonbury team.

The winners will then be decided at a live event in Pilton, the Somerset town where the festival is based.

“We’re so happy to announce the return of the Emerging Talent Competition, which is always one of the first big markers that another Glastonbury is on its way,” Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said. “The competition has helped us unearth so much amazing music over the years and I’m really excited to hear this year’s crop of entries!”

PRS Foundation CEO Joe Frankland added: “Having been lucky enough to attend the live finals in Pilton for a number of years, I know it’s harder and harder each year to choose the winners. So many artists have been discovered and made progress in their careers.

“Thinking back to Declan McKenna, Flohio, She Drew The Gun, Che Lingo and 2020’s winners including R.A.E (who will perform at this year’s festival), we can’t wait to see who comes forward in 2022.”

You can find more information about the Emerging Talent Competition and details on how to apply on the official Glastonbury website.

Two acts have been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2022 line-up so far. Billie Eilish will become the youngest ever solo act to headline the festival when she tops the bill on June 24. “This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!” Eavis wrote on Twitter of the announcement in October.

Meanwhile, the legends slot will be filled by Diana Ross, who said she is “so excited and grateful to finally know that I’ll be seeing you at Glastonbury”. Her performance will take place on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 26.