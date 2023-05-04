Glastonbury announces new “monumental installation” Carhenge

It has been announced that a new “monumental installation” called Carhenge will be appearing at Glastonbury 2023.

The art sculpture is made by revolutionary underground artist Joe Rush, who is also the founder of the Mutoid Waste Company, and the “builder of rock’n’roll environments”. The design — which is named after Stonehenge — is developed out of 24 mutated vintage cars and will be displayed in the middle of the festival.

According to the festival organisers, the design was made to highlight the outcasts of society and pay tribute to those who embody “punk ethos”.

“[It is] dedicated to the pillars of Counterculture, a culture liberated from conformism and consumerism, a culture of subversion that stems from the uncompromising desire of a few rare visionary and revolutionary originators,” the description reads. “Carhenge celebrates the Underground and the punk ethos [and] each car is a tribute to those heroines and heroes from the margins of society.”

While the display will appear throughout the festival — which kicks off on June 21 and runs until June 25 — it will fully come to life on Thursday June 22. For this, the sculpture will be illuminated with a show of lights, created by designer Ed Warren, and “the inventive Congolese jump up beats” of musician Fulu Mizik.

This isn’t the first time that Rush’s work has been displayed at the iconic festival.

The artist has had his “mutant world” installations showcased at Glastonbury since 1985. This included an original, scaled-down version of Carhenge which was displayed in 1987, and the iconic mechanical Phoenix atop the Pyramid Stage in 2013.

2023 marks the first time that seven of his major installations will be shown together. Find out more about the projects appearing at this year’s edition of the festival on Glastonbury’s website.

In other Glastonbury news, last month it was announced that the festival organisers would be giving away tickets to the 2023 event Willy Wonka-style, via limited edition Tony’s Chocolonely bars.

This follows news that all tickets for the 2023 festival had completely sold out. The first batch of tickets went on sale back in November and sold out in just over an hour. Additionally, in April, the re-sale tickets also went within just six minutes.

The limited-edition chocolate bars — of which five contained tickets to the festival — were available for purchase online and in Oxfam stores, and all profits were donated towards poverty-fighting charity Oxfam.

Sir Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys are set to headline the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury, while Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers will also appear across the weekend.