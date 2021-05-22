NewsMusic News

Glastonbury apologise as fans locked out of Live At Worthy Farm livestream

"Wouldn't be a normal year without spending hours refreshing a page for Glastonbury"

By Rhian Daly
Glastonbury
Glastonbury Festival (Picture: Getty)

Glastonbury Festival has apologised as thousands of fans struggled to gain access to tonight’s (May 22) Live At Worthy Farm livestream.

The virtual event will see performances by the likes of Wolf Alice, Haim, Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka and the debut appearance of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band The Smile. Each set was performed at a different location around the iconic festival site.

The livestream kicked off at 7pm BST with Wolf Alice’s performance, but many fans reported on Twitter that they could not access the stream. Unique codes sent to each ticket buyer were being flagged as invalid on the stream’s system.

“So sorry to those of you who haven’t been able to get onto the stream yet,” read a tweet on Glastonbury’s official Twitter account. “We’re speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us.”

Driift Live, the platform hosting the livestream, said they were “looking into the issues of invalid codes urgently” and encouraged fans to keep trying. “The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won’t miss anything,” they added.

BBC reporter Mark Savage said on Twitter that the Glastonbury team had told him they were “trying to remove the authentication process, so people can access the concert film”.

“One hour gone and we still can’t login,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Utterly disappointing. Open the stream for everyone or send us a #refund.”

“Not live, still can’t get in and then told to rewind to the beginning – this is bad after the year we’ve had and something we were hoping to enjoy with fellow Glastolovers,” another said.

“For everyone talking about demanding a refund, please remember what this event was about and where the money was going,” one fan countered. “Yes it’s disappointing but you’re all amazing for signing up. We’re all massively disappointed.”

See more reactions below.

After today’s premiere, Live At Worthy Farm will also be shown again tomorrow (May 23) at 2pm BST and 7pm BST.

Ahead of the stream, Glastonbury shared snippets of Wolf Alice, Haim, Kano, Jorja Smith, IDLES and Michael Kiwanuka rehearsing their sets in a short trailer. They also gave fans a first look at some of the performances with behind-the-scenes images.

Meanwhile, the festival has been granted a licence by its local council to hold a one-day concert on the Worthy Farm site later this year. Should the event, dubbed Equinox, go ahead, 49,999 fans would be able to watch artists on the Pyramid Stage.

