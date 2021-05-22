Glastonbury apologise as fans locked out of Live At Worthy Farm livestream

Glastonbury Festival has apologised as thousands of fans struggled to gain access to tonight’s (May 22) Live At Worthy Farm livestream.

The virtual event will see performances by the likes of Wolf Alice, Haim, Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka and the debut appearance of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band The Smile. Each set was performed at a different location around the iconic festival site.

The livestream kicked off at 7pm BST with Wolf Alice’s performance, but many fans reported on Twitter that they could not access the stream. Unique codes sent to each ticket buyer were being flagged as invalid on the stream’s system.

“So sorry to those of you who haven’t been able to get onto the stream yet,” read a tweet on Glastonbury’s official Twitter account. “We’re speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us.”

So sorry to those of you who haven’t been able to get onto the stream yet. We’re speaking to Driift to find out what the issue is and trying to do everything we can to get this sorted ASAP. Please bear with us. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 22, 2021

Driift Live, the platform hosting the livestream, said they were “looking into the issues of invalid codes urgently” and encouraged fans to keep trying. “The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won’t miss anything,” they added.

Hello! We're looking into the issues of invalid codes urgently. If you're having issues with the live stream please do not fret, you'll be able to rewind once you're in. Thanks! @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm — Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021

Hi everyone, we're sorry to hear you're having issues accessing the stream. Please keep trying and you should be able to access soon. The stream is rolling but you can rewind to the start as soon as you get in so you won't miss anything. @glastonbury #LiveAtWorthyFarm — Driift Live (@DriiftLive) May 22, 2021

BBC reporter Mark Savage said on Twitter that the Glastonbury team had told him they were “trying to remove the authentication process, so people can access the concert film”.

Glastonbury tells me they're trying to remove the authentication process, so people can access the concert film. Hopefully in the next few minutes. — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) May 22, 2021

“One hour gone and we still can’t login,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Utterly disappointing. Open the stream for everyone or send us a #refund.”

One hour gone and we still can’t login. Utterly disappointing. Open the stream for everyone or send us a #refund #GlastonburyFestival #notLiveAtWorthyFarm — αnαsol pr (@prlosana) May 22, 2021

“Not live, still can’t get in and then told to rewind to the beginning – this is bad after the year we’ve had and something we were hoping to enjoy with fellow Glastolovers,” another said.

Not live, still can’t get in and then told to rewind to the beginning – this is bad after the year we’ve had and something we were hoping to enjoy with fellow Glastolovers 😡😡🥲 — Margi Jenkins 💙 (@margijenkins) May 22, 2021

“For everyone talking about demanding a refund, please remember what this event was about and where the money was going,” one fan countered. “Yes it’s disappointing but you’re all amazing for signing up. We’re all massively disappointed.”

For everyone talking about demanding a refund, please remember what this event was about and where the money was going. Yes it’s disappointing but you’re all amazing for signing up. We’re all massively disappointed. — Simon (@TheSiDawson) May 22, 2021

See more reactions below.

It's such a shame that it's started like this, but I'm sure once we are able to log in it'll be worth the effort. Remember folks, this isn't Glasonbury's fault – they provide the music and tech companies make the stream work. It's very disappointing though. — Jacob Woolcock ADE (@JacobWoolcock) May 22, 2021

Wouldn’t have been a normal year without spending hours refreshing a page for @glastonbury … #LiveAtWorthyFarm #whendowegiveup ⏰👀 @GlastoFestFeed — Jade Scott (@jadeyscotty) May 22, 2021

Even if we re-wind the "LIVE" show as Drift suggested earlier , we will be up all hours of the morning.

Plus, technically, it's no longer LIVE. How did this company even get the gig if they can't do the job? I'm not angry …. just Disappointed ! pic.twitter.com/Sb2lP5SC7W — Shane's Queen Site (@shanesqueensite) May 22, 2021

I feel awful for moaning, with what is going on in world but have been bearing with you for an hour and still nothing – absolute joke – I like others, I’m sure have had an awful time recently and was hoping for a bit of music relief – but no – whoever managed this needs demoting — Sarah Slade 💙 (@sslade49) May 22, 2021

Livid!! Expected to be bopping by now this evening. Don’t even care about the £22 but I do care about setting up the projector and getting the kids excited and THE BLOODY LINK NOT WORKING! Come on Glasto live. Rubbish evening. #letdown #worthyfarm #livid #kidscantwait — Julieann Tate (@julieanntate) May 22, 2021

After today’s premiere, Live At Worthy Farm will also be shown again tomorrow (May 23) at 2pm BST and 7pm BST.

Ahead of the stream, Glastonbury shared snippets of Wolf Alice, Haim, Kano, Jorja Smith, IDLES and Michael Kiwanuka rehearsing their sets in a short trailer. They also gave fans a first look at some of the performances with behind-the-scenes images.

Meanwhile, the festival has been granted a licence by its local council to hold a one-day concert on the Worthy Farm site later this year. Should the event, dubbed Equinox, go ahead, 49,999 fans would be able to watch artists on the Pyramid Stage.