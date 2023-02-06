Glastonbury auction off tickets and “once in a lifetime opportunities” for Trussell Trust

Glastonbury Festival is auctioning off ten “once in a lifetime opportunities” in aid of food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Starting from today, supporters will have the chance to bid for exclusive experiences such as the chance to watch a set from the viewing platform on the Pyramid Stage, the opportunity to take part in the Festival’s famous opening ceremony parade, or hit the “fire” button on Arcadia’s legendary Spider. All 10 experiences include a pair of tickets to the Worthy Farm festival.

All net proceeds, minus auction listing costs, will be donated to the Trussell Trust. The auction will be open until 5pm GMT on Monday, February 13.

Advertisement

Emily Eavis, co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival said: “We are really pleased to be able to partner with the Trussell Trust, who together with their network of food banks, work tremendously hard during these challenging times to provide food and practical support for communities all over the country. We hope this rare ticket auction will help raise significant funds to support their remarkable work.”

Meanwhile, Emma Revie, CEO of the Trussell Trust added: “Between April and September of last year, our network of food banks distributed a staggering 1.3million food parcels. People are struggling to survive amidst the soaring costs of food, energy bills and other essential items. We are extremely grateful to Glastonbury Festival for offering such amazing experiences and enabling us to launch an auction that will raise vital funds to support people facing hardship.”

Glastonbury is set to return to Worthy Farm from June 21-25. Elton John was confirmed as the first headliner for 2023 back in December, closing the festival on what will be the final UK date of his farewell tour. He is currently the only act who has been confirmed for the festival.

Guns N’Roses have also been heavily rumoured to top the bill at the festival, with bassist Duff McKagan seemingly confirming their appearance in an interview where he said that “…Glastonbury will be iconic” when talking about the band’s summer plans.

There has also been speculation that the Spice Girls could perform.