Glastonbury Festival secures permission to increase capacity for 2020

Your chances of getting a ticket just improved.

Glastonbury Festival has secured approval to increase capacity next year.

The iconic music festival has received permission to allow some 210,000 punters in 2020, after a new resolution was passed by Mendip City Council’s Licensing Board. The capacity would be a 3.4 percent increase on 2019’s attendance figure of 203,000, although it’s yet to be confirmed if Glastonbury will take up the expansion.

If they do, it’s thought that the 7000 new tickets will be set aside for festival-goers who travel on public transit to Worthy Farm.