Glastonbury Festival secures permission to increase capacity for 2020

Your chances of getting a ticket just improved.
Glastonbury Festival has secured approval to increase capacity next year.
The iconic music festival has received permission to allow some 210,000 punters in 2020, after a new resolution was passed by Mendip City Council’s Licensing Board. The capacity would be a 3.4 percent increase on 2019’s attendance figure of 203,000, although it’s yet to be confirmed if Glastonbury will take up the expansion.
If they do, it’s thought that the 7000 new tickets will be set aside for festival-goers who travel on public transit to Worthy Farm.
Next year’s Glastonbury will take place on June 24-28 2020, with tickets going on sale on Sunday October 6.
Although headliners are yet to be confirmed, Michael Eavis previously told BBC Somerset that Paul McCartney would be coming to Glastonbury.
“Hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?” he said.
McCartney himself has now said a headline slot could be a “distinct possibility”.
The 1975’s Matt Healy has also confirmed that the band will be at the festival in 2020, and speaking earlier this year, added that they feel “ready” for the top spot next summer. “Whether we headline it or not, who knows?” he told Matt Wilkinson on Beats1.
Emily Eavis later responded to the frontman’s comments, telling Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson “Oh really? That’s good. Interesting. They’re great. Obviously we’d love to have The 1975.”
There’s also speculation about a potential headline spot for Fleetwood Mac – who are yet to play Worthy Farm. Mick Fleetwood told fans at their Wembley show last summer that they still “had a big field to play”, and in an
interview with The Independent the band reiterated their desire to play Glastonbury.