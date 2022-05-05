Glastonbury has donated land to allow for an additional 20 social homes to be built in Pilton, Somerset.

Michael Eavis, co-creator of the legendary festival, made the gesture on the condition that the homes would serve the local community in perpetuity, according to a post on Glastonbury’s official website.

The move will bring the total number of homes for the project, which was started by Eavis back in 1996, to 52.

Sharing the news on Twitter today (May 5), Glasto organisers posted a photograph of Eavis breaking ground on the new development during a celebratory event held by housing association The Guinness Partnership.

Guinness is working with the contractor EG Carter & Co Ltd who has begun work on site. You can see the tweet below.

It’s been announced today that an additional 20 social homes are to be built in Pilton, on land donated by the Festival on condition that the homes will serve the local community in perpetuity. https://t.co/cFmpRcasy9 pic.twitter.com/OYGEnbHxWY — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 5, 2022

“Pilton is really important to me – it’s where I was born, where I have lived man and boy, where I have brought up my family, and, of course, it has been home to the festival for more than 50 years now,” Eavis explained in a statement.

“With rural house prices so often out of reach for local people, this gives villagers, most of whom are working families who live around here, the opportunity to live here for the rest of their lives at a social rent.”

Eavis continued: “I started to build these houses 45 years ago with funding from the government and when this scheme is finished, it will bring the total number of houses available to 52.

“Of all the things I’ve done in my life, this is the one I’m most proud of. The Guinness Partnership has really understood what I wanted to achieve and worked with us to ensure the houses fit with the style of the village.”

He concluded: “I’m really looking forward to seeing the houses being built, people moving in and raising a new generation to enjoy this beautiful area for years to come.”

Back in 2019, Eavis was granted permission for stone to be taken from his festival’s Worthy Farm site to be used to build homes in the local area.

Michael Eavis was honoured with the Freedom of Glastonbury earlier this week “in appreciation of his services to the town and the local economy”.

Meanwhile, preparations are currently ramping up for Glastonbury’s highly-anticipated return next month (June 22-26) following a two-year COVID-related hiatus. Yesterday saw organisers unveil the new and updated site map for 2022.

In other news, Glasto’s multitude of areas and stages are continuing to drip-feed their individual line-up posters for this year. Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will top the Pyramid Stage bill over the weekend.