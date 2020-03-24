Glastonbury donates medical supplies meant for 2020 festival to coronavirus emergency services

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have donated medical supplies for the 2020 festival to emergency services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Eavises gave away hand sanitiser, face masks and gloves to frontline emergency services, including Avon and Somerset Police and NHS staff.
This comes after the iconic festival was axed last week as the disease continues to spread across Europe, with Glastonbury bosses describing cancelling the 50th-anniversary edition as their only “viable option.”
On behalf of the A&S Local Resilience Forum we’d like to extend a huge thank you to Michael & @emilyeavis for providing frontline emergency service workers & NHS staff with thousands of litres of hand sanitiser, gloves & face masks due to be used @glastonbury 2020. #SafeTogether pic.twitter.com/D5UqUZmMS5
— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 24, 2020
Avon and Somerset Police posted images on Twitter showing a vehicle transferring the supplies into a van, as well as a police vehicle being filled with boxes of medical-grade gloves.
Despite the festival cancellation, the BBC has confirmed details of the programmes that will replace the likes of the Eurovision Song Contest and Glastonbury, after coronavirus forced the cancellation of both events.
An official release confirmed: “BBC One and Graham Norton bring the country together for a special Eurovision broadcast – Eurovision: Come Together. Produced by BBC Studios the show will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK entry James Newman.”
On the last weekend of June, the broadcaster will air the “Glastonbury Experience”, which will allow fans to enjoy classic performances from the comfort of their own homes.