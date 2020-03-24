Glastonbury donates medical supplies meant for 2020 festival to coronavirus emergency services

Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have donated medical supplies for the 2020 festival to emergency services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eavises gave away hand sanitiser, face masks and gloves to frontline emergency services, including Avon and Somerset Police and NHS staff.

This comes after the iconic festival was axed last week as the disease continues to spread across Europe, with Glastonbury bosses describing cancelling the 50th-anniversary edition as their only “viable option.”

On behalf of the A&S Local Resilience Forum we’d like to extend a huge thank you to Michael & @emilyeavis for providing frontline emergency service workers & NHS staff with thousands of litres of hand sanitiser, gloves & face masks due to be used @glastonbury 2020. #SafeTogether pic.twitter.com/D5UqUZmMS5 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 24, 2020

Advertisement

Avon and Somerset Police posted images on Twitter showing a vehicle transferring the supplies into a van, as well as a police vehicle being filled with boxes of medical-grade gloves.

The post reads: “On behalf of the A&S Local Resilience Forum we’d like to extend a huge thank you to Michael & Emily Eavis for providing frontline emergency service workers & NHS staff with thousands of litres of hand sanitiser, gloves & face masks due to be used Glastonbury 2020. #SafeTogether”

Despite the festival cancellation, the BBC has confirmed details of the programmes that will replace the likes of the Eurovision Song Contest and Glastonbury, after coronavirus forced the cancellation of both events.

An official release confirmed: “BBC One and Graham Norton bring the country together for a special Eurovision broadcast – Eurovision: Come Together. Produced by BBC Studios the show will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK entry James Newman.”

Advertisement

On the last weekend of June, the broadcaster will air the “Glastonbury Experience”, which will allow fans to enjoy classic performances from the comfort of their own homes.

“Glastonbury may have had to cancel its 50th-anniversary festival this June, but we are still working to mark the weekend with a Glastonbury experience to celebrate the spirit of this unique event,” the BBC said. “We will bring the nation together and create a weekend of the best in music across radio, television and online with amazing performances for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home. And we will be in touch shortly with more details of the weekend.” 2020 will now serve as “an enforced fallow year” for Glastonbury Festival, while tickets purchased for this year will be carried over to 2021. This comes after the UK became the latest country to announce strict coronavirus lockdown measures for the country. In a TV address from inside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said UK citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces. It followed Johnson’s call for pubs, restaurants and bars to close over the weekend.