Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis and Nick Dewey register new company Holy Cow Events

Emily Eavis and her partner Nick Dewey, chief organisers of Glastonbury Festival, have registered a new company called Holy Cow Events.

A new private limited company was registered by Eavis and Dewey at Companies House and incorporated on February 8, subsequently spotted by a user on the forum eFestivals.com.

Holy Cow’s registered office address is Worthy Farm, with the nature of the business listed as performing arts.

It’s not yet known what the purpose of Holy Cow Events will be. The company could organise future shows on or off Worthy Farm, or promotions across the country. NME has reached out to Glastonbury Festival for comment.

It is unlikely to be related to Glastonbury Festival itself, which has its own company with Emily’s father and festival founder Michael Eavis listed as director.

Notably, Michael Eavis has shared his hopes to potentially host a smaller event on Worthy Farm in September.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, some of the charities that use Glastonbury for major fundraising drives opened up on the financial impact of its cancellation, with one charity estimating it has lost out on £15,000 of funding in the last two years.

It comes after the festival’s cancellation for the second year in a row was confirmed last month, owing to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Emily Eavis also moved to deny that Glastonbury could go bankrupt after the recent announcement that the festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.