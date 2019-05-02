Increase your Glastonbury craving by watching this tour of what the festival site looks like right now

Just under two months to go...

A new video showing the current state of this year’s Glastonbury festival site has emerged online to whet festivalgoers’ appetites.

After taking a year off in 2018, Glastonbury will return June 26-30. Headline sets on the Pyramid Stage will come from Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers, while the likes of Kylie, Tame Impala and Vampire Weekend are just a few of the many other acts who are set to visit Worthy Farm this summer.

YouTubers BARBSTER360 have today (May 2) uploaded a new clip that sees the channel’s creators, James and Hollie, touring the Glastonbury festival site and comparing its current set-up with the one employed by the festival in 2017.

Among the parts of the site explored by the pair are the West Holts Stage, the Stone Circle and Shangri-La. As the video attests, many of the main areas are still in the early stages of being set up – though there are some clues about what kind of changes the festival organisers are bringing in for this year.

Earlier today, it was announced that a special tribute DJ performance will be put on during this year’s Glastonbury in memory of the late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.