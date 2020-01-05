Glastonbury Festival 2020 could be set to get even bigger

Glastonbury 2020 looks as if it could get even bigger, with plans underway to increase the capacity of the festival this June.

While a massive 203,000 attended the legendary event in 2019 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, SomersetLive reports that the local council have confirmed that plans are being reviewed to allow for thousands more in to the 50th anniversary of the festival this summer – with extra camping provisions currently under discussion.

The camping would be both on and off site, with a public consultation is set begin in the coming months. This comes after Mendip City Council had already allowed Glastonbury permission to allow some 210,000 punters in 2020.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners, along with Diana Ross already confirmed to fill the Sunday legends slot. Other acts rumoured to appear include Kendrick Lamar, Foals, The 1975, Madonna, Arctic Monkeys, Green Day and The Strokes. Organiser Emily Eavis has stated that the line-up will be “as close to a gender 50/50 split as possible“, and that The Other Stage will be topped by acts “worthy” of headlining the main Pyramid Stage.

Tickets sold out in record time, with unwanted and unpaid for tickets set to go on re-sale in April after the full line-up has been announced. Glastonbury are also currently accepting applications to work at the festival.