Glastonbury Festival 2023: Extra tickets to go on sale for Somerset locals

Extra tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2023 will go on sale this week for Somerset locals.

A small allocation of tickets is held back every year for residents who live near to the festival site in Pilton, central Somerset. Those tickets go on sale this Sunday (November 20) here.

Only “permanent full-time residents” registered with Glastonbury Festival from an address in the event’s catchment area (see map below) will be eligible to apply for tickets in the local sale.

Advertisement

That catchment area is split into two zones “in order to make sure that those most likely to be affected by the festival have the best chance to secure tickets”, according to notes on Glastonbury’s website.

Residents in the inner zone will be able to book tickets from 9am GMT on Sunday. The inner zone includes Doulting, East Pennard, Glastonbury, North Wootton, Pilton, Pylle, Shepton Mallet, West Bradley and West Pennard.

An hour later, residents in the outer zome (Alford, Allhampton, Ansford, Ashcott, Ashwick, Baltonsborough, Barton St David, Binegar, Butleigh, Castle Cary, Coleford, Cranmore, Dinder, Ditcheat, Emborough, Evercreech, Holcombe, Leigh-upon-Mendip, Lovington, Lydford, Oakhill, Stoke St Michael, Street, Walton and Wells) can buy tickets.

Applicants will be able to purchase four tickets per transaction, with weekend tickets costing £340.

There is also an allocation of Sunday-only tickets available to locals, also opening this Sunday, at 11am GMT.

Advertisement

Those tickets are available to residents who live in the wider Mendip and Central Somerset area – a larger catchment area that includes towns such as Bruton, Frome and Radstock.

A condition for the sale of Sunday tickets is that travel to the festival site is by bus.

Earlier this month, coach and ticket packages for next year’s Glastonbury sold out in 22 minutes.

In October, the festival’s co-organiser Emily Eavis spoke out about its ticket price increase after it was revealed that tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee (an increase of £55).

In 2022 the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase.

Eavis addressed the rise, writing on Twitter: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

Glastonbury returns in 2023 between June 21 and June 25.