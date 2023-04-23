NewsMusic News

Glastonbury Festival 2023 re-sale tickets sell out in just six minutes

“Congratulations to everyone who got tickets for this morning. Sorry to those who missed out”

By Ali Shutler
Glastonbury Festival crowd
Crowds of people gather in front of the main Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022. CREDIT: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The last batch of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 sold out this morning (April 23) in just six minutes.

Back in November, the main sale saw tickets for Glasto sell out in just over an hour following technical difficulties and “demand far exceeding supply.”

Any returned coach packages were then put on sale earlier this week and sold out in a matter of minutes. Returned general admission tickets went on sale at 9am today and by 9:06, had sold out.

“Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 are now SOLD OUT,” wrote Seetickets. “Congratulations to everyone who got tickets for this morning. Sorry to those who missed out.” A minute later, Glasto confirmed the sell out.

“Did somebody say Glastonbury 2023? Let’s fucking goooooo,” said one successful punter. ”I got tickets lol,” wrote another.

“GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL TICKETS HAVE BEEN COPPED HOLY SHIT. The impossible has been achieved- cannot believe it,” added a third.

However, not everyone was successful. “Would love to know just how many Glastonbury tickets were actually up for grabs in this resale. Not a SNIFF,” said one disappointed fan. Others have taken to social media to complain about the new payment system that allows successful customers to essentially reserve their ticket for 24 hours.

See a range of reactions to the Glastonbury 2023 ticket re-sale below.

Following the re-sale, it was confirmed that “a limited amount of returned campervan tickets, Worthy View and Sticklinch accommodation” for Glastonbury 2023 will go on sale to ticket holders at 12 noon on Thursday 27th April.”

And there are still five pairs of tickets to Glastonbury 2023 up for grabs. The festival has teamed up with Tony’s Chocolonely to sell limited-edition chocolate bars in Oxfam stores and online. As well as raising money for charity, five “golden tickets” have been hidden inside select bars, which can be exchanged for a pair of Glasto tickets.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place June 21 – 25. Elton John, Guns N’Roses and Arctic Monkeys are set to headline the Pyramid Stage, while the likes of Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers will also appear across the weekend.

Earlier this month, Glastonbury Festival had its long-term future at Worthy Farm secured after permanent planning permission for the event was granted by the local council.

