Glastonbury Festival 2023 re-sale tickets sell out in just six minutes

The last batch of tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 sold out this morning (April 23) in just six minutes.

Back in November, the main sale saw tickets for Glasto sell out in just over an hour following technical difficulties and “demand far exceeding supply.”

Any returned coach packages were then put on sale earlier this week and sold out in a matter of minutes. Returned general admission tickets went on sale at 9am today and by 9:06, had sold out.

Advertisement

“Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 are now SOLD OUT,” wrote Seetickets. “Congratulations to everyone who got tickets for this morning. Sorry to those who missed out.” A minute later, Glasto confirmed the sell out.

The tickets in this morning’s resale have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 23, 2023

“Did somebody say Glastonbury 2023? Let’s fucking goooooo,” said one successful punter. ”I got tickets lol,” wrote another.

“GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL TICKETS HAVE BEEN COPPED HOLY SHIT. The impossible has been achieved- cannot believe it,” added a third.

However, not everyone was successful. “Would love to know just how many Glastonbury tickets were actually up for grabs in this resale. Not a SNIFF,” said one disappointed fan. Others have taken to social media to complain about the new payment system that allows successful customers to essentially reserve their ticket for 24 hours.

See a range of reactions to the Glastonbury 2023 ticket re-sale below.

Got Glastonbury tickets in the resale – time to start thinking about what shirts to pack 😏 pic.twitter.com/BkqzcTveDs — Simon’s Spurs Shirt Search 🔍🐓👀 (@theshirtsearch) April 23, 2023

Advertisement

So my husband and I got lucky and we are going! To Glasto 🎉It’s our 25th wedding anniversary and we want to renew our vows at Glasto. Does anyone know how we can do this and can we have Michael Eavis as our celebrant 😂🎉🎉🎉 #retreet @glastonbury @emilyeavis pic.twitter.com/RO0urL9tpg — Clare Ryan (@clarejryan) April 23, 2023

right am I going to have to start dating a famous musician within the next two months to get in to Glastonbury — Bonnie McLaren (@bonaldmcdonald) April 23, 2023

This Glastonbury ticket journey has just broken my heart over and over again — Shelley Cukier (@ShelleyCuks) April 23, 2023

Impossible to get.. absolutely gutted. Best festival in the world.. really wanted to show the husband — Kelly odell services (@KOllective_KO) April 23, 2023

Me waiting for the tickets for Glastonbury 2024 to go on sale in November…#Glastonbury #Glasto pic.twitter.com/MdxGxLdtIi — Gretchen 💙💛 (@crunchytweeter) April 23, 2023

Well that was a frantic 6 minutes for an unsuccessful final last attempt to secure some tickets for Glastonbury…🤣 …better luck next year! 😀🤞 #teacher5aday pic.twitter.com/y3GTIcwirh — Patrick Ottley-O'Connor (@ottleyoconnor) April 23, 2023

If anyone knows of any let’s say, nefarious methods of getting into Glastonbury this year let me know 👍🏻 — G_mbl_9 (@G_mble9) April 23, 2023

For the first time since 2014 I have not been deemed worthy, I love you but I will be blocking everything Glastonbury for the next few months. If you need me I'll be in the cupboard under the stairs consuming Estonias yearly consumption of wine #Glastonbury #glastonbury2023 — Wayne G (@daughterseeker) April 23, 2023

Those who missed out, please feel free to state the very true fact that all the acts are rubbish and it gets worse every year.#Glastonbury https://t.co/La2EAVVw3N — Michael Eavis Parody (@MichaelEavis1) April 23, 2023

Following the re-sale, it was confirmed that “a limited amount of returned campervan tickets, Worthy View and Sticklinch accommodation” for Glastonbury 2023 will go on sale to ticket holders at 12 noon on Thursday 27th April.”

And there are still five pairs of tickets to Glastonbury 2023 up for grabs. The festival has teamed up with Tony’s Chocolonely to sell limited-edition chocolate bars in Oxfam stores and online. As well as raising money for charity, five “golden tickets” have been hidden inside select bars, which can be exchanged for a pair of Glasto tickets.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place June 21 – 25. Elton John, Guns N’Roses and Arctic Monkeys are set to headline the Pyramid Stage, while the likes of Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers will also appear across the weekend.

Earlier this month, Glastonbury Festival had its long-term future at Worthy Farm secured after permanent planning permission for the event was granted by the local council.