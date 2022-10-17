Glastonbury Festival 2023 ticket prices revealed

Glastonbury festival has revealed its ticket prices for the 2023 festival.

Tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – an increase of £55. In 2022, the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase. You can read more about the prices here.

Glastonbury will return in 2023 between June 21 and June 25. It was previously announced in September that tickets will go on sale in early November, a month later than usual.

Ticket and coach packages will be available at 6pm BST on Thursday, November 3, with general sale tickets then going on sale on Sunday, November 6 from 9am GMT.

As is customary, a £50 deposit (plus coach fare if you’re booking travel as well) is due for the tickets upon purchasing, with the balance needing to be paid in the first week of April next year.

eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as rumoured headliners for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Glastonbury 2023 respectively, while Roxy Music are rumoured for the Legends’ Slot. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Reviewing Glastonbury 2022, NME wrote: “This year’s Glastonbury Festival represents a significant milestone in getting back to where we once belonged. And festival bosses Michael and Emily Eavis certainly rise to the occasion, laying on the youngest-ever headliner in Gen-Z icon Billie Eilish and the oldest-ever headline in Sir Paul McCartney; a pandemic-delayed 50th birthday bash for the greatest music festival in the world.

“Closing Friday and Saturday respectively, Billie and Macca are two sides of the same coin, both screening childhood photos of themselves to underline inspiring rises to the top.”

Catch up on all of NME‘s coverage from Glastonbury 2022 here.