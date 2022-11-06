Glastonbury Festival 2023 tickets sell out: “A morning when demand far exceeded supply”

General sale tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 sold out in an hour today (November 6) on “a morning when demand far exceeded supply”.

After a sale of coach and ticket packages on Thursday (November 3) which sold out in under 25 minutes, the remaining general sale tickets became available at 9am GMT on Sunday.

Minutes after going on sale, the festival’s Twitter account reported “incredible demand” but urged fans to keep trying.

Tickets are selling, but we are seeing incredible demand. Please keep trying – but please stick to one device. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 6, 2022

The festival’s ticket provider, See Tickets, then said they were “working on a technical problem” before ticket sales resumed.

We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book @glastonbury tickets please bear with us – we’ll be back up and running soon — See Tickets (@seetickets) November 6, 2022

It was at 10.03am GMT that Glastonbury then confirmed that all tickets had sold out for the 2023 edition.

“Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out,” they wrote. “Thank you to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply.

“There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023.”

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 6, 2022

Despite this, a number of fans reported buying tickets after this time, with failed transactions meaning tickets could still be bought after the official sell-out.

In a statement following the sale, Emily Eavis said: “Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year’s Glastonbury, we’re sorry that a huge number of people missed out on a ticket this morning – because demand far outstripped supply.

“Thank you to everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated. There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn’t get one, please do try again then.”

See a range of reactions to the Glastonbury 2023 ticket sale below.

I just got 2 Glasto tickets 20 mins after they sold out 😭 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 ℜ𝔢𝔞𝔩𝔪’𝔰 𝔇𝔢𝔩𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱 (@anihsur) November 6, 2022

lol got glasto tickets 30 mins after they tweeted its sold out — will 🎏 🪁 (@plans71) November 6, 2022

at this point it would be easier to start and band and play Glastonbury than it is to get tickets — cam meakin (@MeakinCam) November 6, 2022

When the #Glastonbury ticket queue gets to 1 second and freezes… pic.twitter.com/WHTokt0kql — FPL Dummy Tom (@FPLDummyTom) November 6, 2022

Live scenes in my living room on Glastonbury ticket sale morning pic.twitter.com/WMMMNgr3qb — Alice Beverton-Palmer (@alice) November 6, 2022

Anyone who didn't try getting tickets. Just stare at this for about an hour to experience the annual thrill of trying to get a ticket#Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/cq8U8T1P9d — Leicester city FC Rat 🐀 (@LeicesterRat) November 6, 2022

So… How long will this page keep refreshing even though #glastonbury tickets have long sold out? pic.twitter.com/iCbTPLqxat — Andrew Brown🏳️‍🌈 (@oneexwidow) November 6, 2022

Me knowing that #Glastonbury tickets are sold out but still sitting in 3 queues pic.twitter.com/5t9egL1S86 — LJ (@lifewithlj_) November 6, 2022

The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 edition will take place from June 21-25 next year at Worthy Farm.

Last month, Emily Eavis spoke out about the Glastonbury ticket price increase in a new post on social media after it was revealed that tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – an increase of £55.

In 2022, the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase.

Eavis addressed the rise, writing: “I wanted to post about the 2023 Glastonbury ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as rumoured headliners for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Glastonbury 2023 respectively, while Roxy Music are rumoured for the Legends’ Slot. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.