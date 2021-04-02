Glastonbury Festival among recipients of latest Cultural Recovery Fund grants

The latest round of the UK government’s Cultural Recovery Fund has been announced today (April 2).

The £1.57bn support package, which was announced last July, provides financial support for music venues, independent cinemas, museums, galleries, theatres and heritage sites as they weather the financial impact of coronavirus.

After Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed that the funding will be boosted by £300m from £1.57bn to £1.87bn in last month’s Budget (March 3), £400million in grants has now been awarded to 2,700 music, film and arts organisations struggling due to the affects of the pandemic.

Leading the big names to have been awarded funding in the latest round is Glastonbury Festival, who will receive £900,000 to “help the festival continue in 2021 with two smaller events this year, as well as to carry the festival through to 2022.”

Of the funding, Michael and Emily Eavis, said: “We’re extremely grateful to be offered a significant award from the Culture Recovery Fund.

“After losing millions from the cancellation of our last two Festivals, this grant will make a huge difference in helping to secure our future.”

Glastonbury has been forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the pandemic, but will hold a special livestreamed concert at Worthy Farm next month.

Elsewhere, Leeds’ lauded small venue the Brudenell Social Club has been awarded £213,853 to help with the restart of live shows at the venue, while the Roundhouse in Camden is one of a number of venues to receive a sum of £1.5m.

£6.5m has also been awarded by the British Film Institute (BFI) to distribute to a host of independent cinemas who have been largely shuttered for over a year.

Speaking of the new round of grants, Dowden said: “Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced.

“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors – helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”

See the full list of new recipients from the Cultural Recovery Fund here.

The first recipients of the Cultural Recovery Fund were announced last October, with over 1,385 theatres, museums and cultural organisations across England benefitting from a £257m chunk of the fund.

However, the Music Venue Trust has since highlighted 20 venues that are still at risk of closure after they failed to qualify for funding.

Music fans are being encouraged to donate, buy merch, write to their local MP for support, or simply spread the word for venues in danger on social media with the hashtag #SaveThe20.

“The crisis is nearing its final lap, but we need to make sure these venues finish the race,” said Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd. “With the support of artists and audiences, we have fought our way through the last 11 months venue by venue, case by case, trying to make sure that we are able to reopen every venue safely.

With regards to the return of live music, gigs, clubbing and perhaps even festivals are tipped to return from June 21 as laid out in the government’s post-coronavirus roadmap to recovery.