Glastonbury Festival announces 2023 line-up

Glastonbury Festival has announced the first line-up for its 2023 edition, with Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses named as the final two headliners.

Alex Turner and co. are due to top the Pyramid Stage for the third time on Friday, June 23 ahead of GnR making their Worthy Farm debut the following evening (June 24). The two bands join the previously announced Elton John in headlining this year’s event.

Lil Nas X will play in the slot before John, with Lana Del Rey set to headline the Other Stage (via the Guardian).

Other confirmed acts include Queens of the Stone Age, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War on Drugs, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

The full list of artists confirmed for Glastonbury 2023 are as follows:

Arctic Monkeys

Guns N’ Roses

Elton John

Lizzo

Aitch

Alison Goldfrapp

Alt-J

Amadou and Mariam

Becky Hill

Blondie

Candi Staton

Carly Rae Jepsen

Cat Burns

Central Cee

Christine And The Queens

Chvrches

Ezra Collective

Fatboy Slim

Fever Ray

Flo

Fred Again

Hot Chip

Joey Bada$$

Kelis

Lana Del Rey

Leftfield

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Loyle Carner

Maggie Rogers

Mahalia

Måneskin

Manic Street Preachers

Nova Twins

Phoenix

Queens of the Stone Age

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Royal Blood

Rudimental

Shygirl

Slowthai

Sparks

Stefflon Don

Sudan Archives

Texas

The Chicks

The War on Drugs

Thundercat

Tinariwen

Warpaint

Weyes Blood

Wizkid

Young Fathers

Yusuf/Cat Stevens