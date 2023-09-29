Glastonbury Festival announces 2024 ticket sale details

Glastonbury has shared details about when tickets for the 2024 festival will go on sale – find all the information below.

READ MORE: How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Next year’s edition of the Worthy Farm event is due to take between June 26-30. This morning (September 29), organisers confirmed that the first batches of tickets will go on sale in early November.

Coach and ticket packages will be available at 6pm GMT on Thursday, November 2 before the general sale goes live at 9am GMT on Sunday, November 5.

Advertisement

Standard tickets will cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee, and they’ll be on sale exclusively via glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Bookers are required to pay a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if booking a ticket and coach travel option) per person when purchasing in the November sales. You may book up to six tickets per transaction.

The remaining balance will need to be paid off in the first week of April 2024.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 2nd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, November 5th (standard tickets). Info at https://t.co/YwYspsGHt5 pic.twitter.com/VI9tLqY4OL — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) September 29, 2023

Before attempting to join the online queue for tickets, you will need to register for access. You can do so here until 5pm GMT on October 31.

A post on Glastonbury’s official website reads: “In order to make a booking, you will need the registration number and registered postcode for each person you are booking a ticket for, as well as a valid debit (UK only) or credit card with sufficient funds to cover your full transaction, and all the security information for that card.”

Advertisement

Find further details here and in NME‘s full guide on how to secure tickets for Glasto 2024.

Last month, Glastonbury said that any ticket registrations submitted prior to 2020 would need to be reviewed and confirmed before tomorrow (September 30) in order to participate in the next ticket sale. You can do that here.

Glastonbury 2023 featured performances from Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, Blondie, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Queens Of The Stone Age and many more.

Organisers are yet to announce any acts for next year’s festival but current headliner rumours include Madonna, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Blur. The first line-up poster is traditionally revealed in March.

Earlier this year, co-organiser Emily Eavis said that Glastonbury had already booked one of two female bill-toppers for 2024.