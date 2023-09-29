NewsMusic News

Glastonbury Festival announces 2024 ticket sale details

The Worthy Farm event returns next summer

By Tom Skinner
a shot of the Pyramid Stage field at Glastonbury Festival 2023
Elton John performing at Glastonbury 2023. CREDIT: NME.

Glastonbury has announced details of when tickets for the 2024 festival will go on sale – find all the information below.

Next year’s edition of the Worthy Farm event is due to take between June 26-30. This morning (September 29), organisers confirmed that the first batches of tickets will go on sale in early November.

Coach and ticket packages will be available at 6pm GMT on Thursday, November 2 before the general sale goes live at 9am GMT on Sunday, November 5.

Standard tickets will cost £355 plus a £5 booking fee, and they’ll be on sale exclusively via glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Bookers are required to pay a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if booking a ticket and coach travel option) per person when purchasing in the November sales. You may book up to 6 tickets per transaction.

The remaining balance will need to be paid off in the first week of April 2024.

 

Before attempting to join the online queue for tickets, you’ll need to register for access – you can do so here until 5pm GMT on October 31.

“In order to make a booking, you will need the registration number and registered postcode for each person you are booking a ticket for, as well as a valid debit (UK only) or credit card with sufficient funds to cover your full transaction, and all the security information for that card,” a post on Glastonbury’s official website reads.

You can find further details here, and in NME‘s full guide on how to secure tickets for 2024.

Last month, Glastonbury said that any ticket registrations submitted prior to 2020 would need to be reviewed and confirmed before September 30 in order to participate in the next ticket sale. You can do that here.

Glastonbury 2023 featured performances from Elton JohnArctic MonkeysGuns N’ RosesLana Del ReyPhoenixQueens Of The Stone Age and many more.

Organisers are yet to announce any acts for next year’s festival, but current headliner rumours include Madonna, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Blur.

 

