Glastonbury Festival announces The Glade’s 2023 line-up

Glastonbury Festival has announced the 2023 line-up for The Glade – check it out below.

The legendary festival is due to take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset between June 21-25. Headlining this year’s edition will be Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

After revealing the initial wave of acts in March, organisers began sharing individual area-by-area line-up posters. Recent announcements include The Park, Woodsies (formerly the John Peel Stage), Arcadia, Shangri-La and the Left Field.

Today (May 22) Glastonbury has detailed what’s in store at The Glade, which focuses on “electronic music blended with roots music”. The area will boast a “newly vamped Main Stage” in 2023 as well as the Glade Dome venue.

Mantra Of The Cosmos – a new supergroup of ’90s music icons, formed by Shaun Ryder – are scheduled to take to the Glade’s main stage, as is Carl Cox (hybrid set), Example, Faithless (DJ set), African Head Charge, Don Letts, Black Box, Cassetteboy vs DJ Rubbish and more.

The Glade Dome, meanwhile, will welcome the likes of Bobby Friction, Beatbox Collective, Liquid Ross, Holy Youth Movement and Jem Cooke.

See the posters in the tweet below.

The @GladeAreaGlasto is back with an amazing line-up for Glastonbury 2023!

Additionally, The Glade is home to the Spike Bar and Glade Cafe. A description of the area on Glastonbury’s official website reads: “Something about the place, the music and the time unites, especially with the sun setting through the trees.”

It continues: “At the heart of the festival it’s the perfect meeting hub to recharge, for eclectic grooves, fancy beats, reggae, dub, disco, pints and cocktails at the Spike Wishing Tree.”

Other artists confirmed to perform at Glastonbury 2023 include Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.

Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis recently revealed that the final stage/day-split line-up would be arriving “at the end of the month”.

In other news, Glastonbury has shared details of a new “monumental installation” for its 2023 event, Carhenge. The attraction, created by underground artist Joe Rush, will be located in the William’s Green area of the site.