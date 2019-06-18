Glastonbury Festival confirms Extinction Rebellion march

They will attempt to form the largest ever human hourglass.

Glastonbury 2019 has announced that Extinction Rebellion will lead a march through the festival next week as they continue to highlight the threat of climate change.

The climate activists, who staged a non-violent takeover of key London locations earlier this year, will begin marching at 4pm on Thursday June 27.

The ‘Extinction Procession’ will begin at The Park Stage, where festival goers will hear a series of talks from guest speakers who will argue for immediate action to prevent a global climate disaster.

It then heads to the Stone Circle, where at 5:30pm, the largest-ever human hourglass sculpture will be attempted. The hourglass is also Extinction Rebellion’s logo.

Confirming the procession, Glastonbury wrote on Twitter: “On the Thursday of # Glastonbury2019, there will be an # ExtinctionProcession, allowing you to stand up against a climate catastrophe. It begins in The Park at 4pm & culminates with a giant human sculpture of an hourglass in the Stone Circle at 5.30pm.”

The confirmation of the parade comes only eight days until Worthy Farm opens its gates to festival goers for its 49th edition.

While fans can expect headline sets from Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure, the expansive festival offers so much more – with NME’s 2019 guide covering all bases.