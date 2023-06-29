Glastonbury festival crew member found dead in tent on site

A member of the crew at Glastonbury festival has been found dead in his tent.

The man – whose identity has not yet been revealed — was found unresponsive in his tent, which was situated close to the Park Stage. Police officers were called to the site in Somerset around 14:20 on Tuesday (June 27).

It was here that the man, who was in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious, the police confirmed (via BBC).

Although the festival ended on Monday (June 26), crew remained at the site to clear it up and return it to normal, so that cows that graze around the area can be returned to the location.

The announcement of his death follows the recent news that another man died at the festival over the weekend, after suffering a “medical incident”.

Police were called to the festival grounds in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 25), after a man experienced an emergency on part of the site known as the old railway line, which is between the Other Stage and Arcadia area.

The man — later confirmed as 48-year-old DJ Jason Winder — was later pronounced dead in his tent. Following his passing, friends and fans took to social media to share tributes to the musician.

Avon and Somerset Police said reports are being prepared for the coroner in relation to both of the deaths.

NME has approached Glastonbury Festival for a comment.

This year’s festival was attended by over 200,000 people and saw headline slots at the Pyramid Stage from Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses. Other acts who hit the stages included Lewis Capaldi, Queens Of The Stone Age, Caroline Polachek, Lana Del Rey, Thundercat and Raye.