Glastonbury ask festival-goers not to bring disposable vapes

Glastonbury have asked festival goers coming to this year’s event not to bring disposable vapes.

The organisers have added the items to its official “do not bring” list. The updated message says disposable vapes – which contain lithium batteries – “pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres”.

Glastonbury has also urged festival goers to “reduce, reuse and recycle” and avoid other single-use items like body glitter and body wipes.

Previously, the festival confirmed that single-use plastic drinks bottles will not be sold on-site at Glastonbury in a bid to reduce waste and be more environmentally friendly.

The festival first introduced the policy for their 2019 event in a move that was praised by Sir David Attenborough during his surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage that year.

Glastonbury 2023 – which will be held from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

Last month (May 30), the full line-up and stage times were shared, with new names added including Queens Of The Stone Age and Rick Astley.

Speculation is still rife about the identity of one band billed as The Churnups, on the opening day of music (June 23).

They are billed to perform on the Pyramid Stage for an hour and a quarter (6:15pm-7:30pm BST) ahead of Royal Blood (8:15 pm-9:15pm BST) and headliners Arctic Monkeys (10:15pm-11:45pm BST).

Initially, many fans on Twitter and beyond claimed that the pseudonym belongs to Pulp – who recently began their 2023 reunion tour. Jarvis Cocker and co are currently free over the Glasto weekend (see their full list of gigs here).

Since the widespread rumour began circulating, however, Pulp drummer Nick Banks has taken to social media to deny any link to the slot.

“Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band,” he tweeted. “Ok? Over and out. (For now).

Curiously, ‘Over And Out’ is the title of a 2005 song by Foo Fighters – whose name has also been associated with The Churnups. Some fans online have unearthed a 2021 Seattle Times article in which it’s said that frontman Dave Grohl used to be in a band called ‘Churn’.

The Foos – who have previously played surprise gigs under the moniker The Holy Shits – have space in their schedule to make a return to Glastonbury as it stands. They headlined the event in 2017, after being forced to cancel their appearance two years prior.

In addition, 2023 marks 25 years since Foo Fighters first performed at Glasto – on the same day and in the same slot as The Churnups are billed.