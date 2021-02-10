Glastonbury Festival has launched its own cheddar cheese

Worthy Farm, the world-famous home of Glastonbury Festival, has launched its very own cheddar cheese for the first time.

The Worthy Farm Reserve Cheddar cheese is set to debut exclusively in Co-op stores across the UK later this month, and has been created using milk from the dairy herd that graze on the Glastonbury site all year round.

According to an official release, the cheese is a collaboration with Somerset’s Wyke Farms – which has cultivated a well-established reputation for sustainable farmhouse cheese making.

Advertisement

Perhaps most excitingly for Glastonbury fans, a launch promotion will give Co-op members and customers the chance to win tickets to the festival when it returns in 2022.

In 2019, Co-op was selected as Glastonbury Festival’s first ever retail partner and established a bespoke, fully operational 6,000 square foot food store at the festival.

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis said: “About 100 years ago, my grandfather decided to make the milk at Worthy Farm into Caerphilly cheese. Now, after 50 years of our recent festival history, our farm milk is being made into cheese once again by Wyke Farms and will be sold exclusively at Co-op stores across the UK.

“We’re thrilled that we can work together as a collective, with Co-op and Wyke Farms, to bring this tasty reserve cheddar to households across the UK.”

Advertisement

Joanne Wadsworth, Co-op cheese buyer, said: “Co-op is well-known for its support of British farmers and producers, plus our on-going relationship and shared values with the Glastonbury Festival makes our stores the perfect home for Worthy Farm Reserve Cheddar.”

Glastonbury was cancelled last month for the second year in a row, owing to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.