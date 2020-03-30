Glastonbury festival invites fans to share their photo memories

The organisers of Glastonbury have asked people to post photos from previous festival years.

Dozens of fans have responded to the request, which was seemingly made to boost spirits after the festival was forced to cancel its 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Love all these tweets today, here’s one from us,” reads the message on the official Glastonbury Twitter page. “If you are a Glastonbury person please join the challenge of posting a #glastophoto. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures. #glastonbury.”

Love all these tweets today, here's one from us… If you are a Glastonbury person please join the challenge of posting a #glastophoto. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures. #glastonbury pic.twitter.com/aOy8belX0s — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 30, 2020

Images range from crowd-side views of various headline acts performing, including The Cure in 2019, to pictures of friends bathed in sunlight or posing at one of the festival’s many iconic landmarks.

Writing earlier this month about the difficult decision cancel this year’s event, organisers said: “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option.”

“We were so looking forward to welcoming you all for our 50th anniversary with a line-up full of fantastic artists and performers that we were incredibly proud to have booked. Again, we’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.”

They also confirmed that current ticket-holders will be given the opportunity to automatically roll over their £50 deposit to guarantee a spot at next year’s event.

Other festivals worldwide have had to postpone or cancel their events in the wake of the outbreak, including SXSW and Coachella. See NME’s updated list of all affected festivals, gigs and tours here.