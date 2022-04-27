Glastonbury Festival launch new TikTok account

Glastonbury Festival have launched a new, official TikTok account.

“We now have an official TikTok account”, the Glastonbury Twitter account tweeted, along with a link to their new page, which can be found here.

The latest video posted to the account, which you can see below, was a brief history of the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage.

Watch Glastonbury’s latest TikTok here:

This year will be Glastonbury’s first edition since 2019, with both the 2020 (due to be headlined by McCartney, Lamar and Taylor Swift) and 2021 festivals both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the festival will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, which runs between June 22-26.

Other names already confirmed for the Glastonbury 2022 line-up include Lorde, Foals, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Sam Fender, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Arlo Parks, Haim, Blossoms, Beabadoobee, Olivia Rodrigo, Girl In Red, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines D.C., Elbow, Pet Shop Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, St. Vincent, Wolf Alice, Self Esteem, Sleaford Mods, Turnstile and The Jesus and Mary Chain. Diana Ross was previously confirmed for this year’s ‘Legends’ slot.

Earlier this month, Sugababes, The Damned, Imelda May and John Cooper Clarke were announced for this year’s Field Of Avalon line-up at the festival.

Little Simz was also previously announced as a headliner of the West Holts stage. The rapper last played on the stage in 2016 for a mid-afternoon set. She previously performed at the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival in 2019 when she took to the Park Stage.

Meanwhile, McCartney recently admitted that he still hasn’t planned his forthcoming Glastonbury headline set.