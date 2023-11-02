Glastonbury Festival postpones 2024 ticket sales

Glastonbury has postponed this week’s scheduled ticket sales for the 2024 festival – find all the information below.

As announced back in September, coach and ticket packages had been due to go on sale at 6pm GMT tonight (November 2) ahead of a general sale at 9am GMT on Sunday (November 5).

However, organisers confirmed on social media this afternoon that both sales have been delayed by two weeks. Coach and ticket packages will now be available at 6pm GMT on Thursday, November 16, with the general sale following at 9am GMT on Sunday, November 19.

“This is to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket is registered and therefore eligible to purchase one,” the post read.

“Following this year’s Festival, we alerted everyone with a registration which pre-dated 2020 of a scheduled review of the details held by See Tickets in the Glastonbury Festival registration database. This was in order to ensure that the details we hold are current and that we do not store individuals’ information for any longer than is necessary.

“These registrants were asked to take action to confirm their registration if they wished to keep it. As always, registration was then closed on Monday (30th October) ahead of the ticket sale.”

The statement continued: “Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were.

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday, 6th November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday, 13th November.

“We urge everyone hoping to buy a ticket to Glastonbury 2024 to either check their existing registration [at] https://glas.to/lookup now or submit new registration, which remains free of charge, at https://glastonburyregistration.co.uk, from 12 noon on Monday.”

The post concluded: “We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year’s Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale.”

Glastonbury Festival 2024 is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between June 26-30. No acts have been announced as of yet. Last week, however, co-organiser Emily Eavis hinted once again that there could be two female headliners next summer. She also confirmed that the coveted legends slot will be occupied by a female artist.

Fans are currently speculating over whether Madonna could top the bill at Glasto ’24 after Eavis shared an image from a ‘Celebration Tour’ concert in London. The Queen Of Pop is available in June as it stands, with her run of North American dates scheduled to end in April.

Rhianna has also been long rumoured to headline Glastonbury, and has recently been reported to be planning a new album and live return for 2024.

Other rumoured names include Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Foo Fighters and Blur. The first line-up poster is traditionally revealed in early March.