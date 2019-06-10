Glastonbury festival really don’t want you to pee on the ground

"The Environment Agency have the power to close the site if there is too much pollution"

Glastonbury have asked festival-goers to avoid urinating on the ground at this year’s festival.

The legendary event returns to Worthy Farm from Wednesday 26 – Sunday 30 June, with a line-up headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure alongside performances from the likes of Christine & The Queens, Vampire Weekend, Janelle Monae, Tame Impala, Chemical Brothers, Billie Eilish, Dave, Chemical Brothers, Interpol, The Streets, Wu-Tang Clan and many more.

Now, Glasto have launched a plea for fans to avoid festival antics of peeing on the ground to prevent The Environment Agency from cancelling the event in the future.

“Peeing on the land at Glastonbury causes pollution of the water table, which can affect local wildlife and fish,” said the festival in a statement. “The Environment Agency have the power to close the site if there is too much pollution. Please only pee in the hundreds of toilets and urinals on site.

Glasto have also warned fans not to share photos of their tickets online, as fraudsters may attempt to make copies of them.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Last week also saw the announcement of a special book to celebrate 50 years of Glastonbury Festival.

Glastonbury 2019 takes place from Wednesday 26 – Sunday June 30. Check back at NME for the latest Glastonbury news, and see the latest weather forecast here.