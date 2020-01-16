Glastonbury-goers may face restrictions on the amount of alcohol that they will be able to take into the iconic festival.

Council bosses say alcohol restrictions could be enforced as part of a newly published report into last year’s festival – which saw headline slots from The Cure, Stormzy and The Killers.

The report from Mendip District Council says that the festival had been “well planned and managed in 2019”, but stressed there were nine areas which needed addressing — including toilets and alcohol.

As part of their recommendations, the council has suggested a potential limit to the amount of drink that festival goers can bring in for personal consumption at the event.

Council representative Claire Malcolmson said: “The Glastonbury Festival has a worldwide reputation and as such it means that we have a huge responsibility in ensuring that it undertakes its statutory duties.

“The purpose of the licence, the licensing objectives and other legislation is to ensure event organisers provide a safe event whilst minimising disruption and nuisance to the local community.”

The report also stressed that the site’s toilets need to be cleaned more frequently during the duration of the festival.

It comes amid claims that the festival could get even bigger, with plans underway to increase the capacity this June.

Extra camping provisions would be provided both on and off site, with a public consultation set to begin in the coming months. This comes after Mendip City Council had already allowed Glastonbury permission to allow some 210,000 punters in 2020.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners, along with Diana Ross already confirmed to fill the Sunday legends slot.

Other acts rumoured to appear include Kendrick Lamar, Foals, The 1975, Madonna, Arctic Monkeys, Green Day and The Strokes. Organiser Emily Eavis has stated that the line-up will be “as close to a gender 50/50 split as possible“, and that The Other Stage will be topped by acts “worthy” of headlining the main Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury are also currently accepting applications to work at the festival.