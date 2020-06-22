Glastonbury Festival share stage-by-stage playlists of this year’s cancelled line-up

Glastonbury Festival have shared a series of playlists, each corresponding to a different one of their stages, featuring artists who were set to play on their respective line-ups. You can find them all on Spotify and Apple Music here.

The Worthy Farm bash’s 2020 edition – due to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift this week– was cancelled in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Pyramid Stage playlist features the festival headliners as well as the occupant of this year’s ‘legend’s slot’ Diana Ross, in addition to the likes of HAIM, Lana Del Rey and Camila Cabello.

Advertisement

The Other Stage features the likes of Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, Fatboy Slim and Robyn, while the West Holts Stage has music from Kelis, Danny Brown and Thom Yorke.

Completing the set is a playlist for The Park Stage, featuring Caribou, Fontaines D.C. and Manic Street Preachers, and one for The John Peel Stage, featuring Charli XCX, FKA Twigs and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

The playlists come alongside a “virtual line-up” collating the upcoming coverage and online content that will be available in celebration of the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Advertisement

Along with the playlists official breakdown of “the full festival experience” has today (June 21) been posted on Glastonbury’s official website.

Topped by the BBC’s extensive coverage plan, the online bill includes a portal allowing punters to upload their photo memories and the recently announced V&A online exhibition.

Meanwhile, R.A.E has been announced as the winner of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition 2020. Organisers opted to go ahead with the annual contest as planned, unveiling the results via Twitter.