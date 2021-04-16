Glastonbury Festival has added two extra broadcasts of its livestreamed ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ event on May 22, with fans now able to watch Coldplay, Haim and others on May 23.

‘Live At Worthy Farm’ is described as a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”, with performances from Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and IDLES for the special virtual event.

Originally the event was set for “one night only” on Saturday, May 22 but due to popular demand for the £20 livestream tickets, Glastonbury has now announced extra broadcast slots at 2pm and 7pm BST on Sunday, May 23.

Fans who’ve already bought tickets for Saturday’s livestream can also swap for Sunday by heading to this link.

By popular demand, we've added two new Sunday broadcast times for our #LiveAtWorthyFarm global livestream, at 2pm BST & 7pm BST. You can now watch the entire 5 hour event – featuring exclusive new sets from the farm – on Sat 22nd or Sun 23rd May.

Explaining last month what to expect on the night, organiser Emily Eavis said: “We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night.”

She added that Glastonbury fans can help to replicate the festival atmosphere by inviting friends into their gardens so they “can have a moment and get into the spirit of the festival”.

The event will also see performances from the Stone Circle for the first time in Glastonbury’s history, with Eavis teasing a selection of “atmospheric performances” that fans can watch from home.

Glastonbury Festival was cancelled in January for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, live music is on course to return from June 21 in line with the government’s staggered roadmap out of lockdown.