Glastonbury Festival’s long-term future at Worthy Farm secured

Glastonbury Festival has had its long-term future at Worthy Farm secured after permanent planning permission for the event was granted by the local council.

Glastonbury Festival Events Ltd. (GFEL) has had rolling temporary planning permission to hold the festival and other events at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset since 2010, but it was due to expire in 2024.

GFEL had applied for permanent planning permission for the festival and other events to “provide more certainty and additional flexibility” in the years to come. However, Mendip District Council advised them back in 2021 that a further extension to this temporary permission would not be allowed, since it was “contrary to best planning practice” as laid out by central government.

Despite this, the plans were approved by the council’s planning board on Wednesday night (March 29), allowing Glastonbury Festival to be permanently hosted on Worthy Farm once a year, the hosting of the annual Pilton Party, camping events which can take place during festival fallow years, and agricultural use of the site outside of the festival period.

The permission also allows the festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage to be made into a permanent structure, alongside a building currently used for storage and recycling, and the allocation of land to accommodate the temporary festival workforce.

The festival will still have to comply with the terms of its license, which sets limits on noise levels, crowd capacity and other matters.

A spokesman for Planning Sphere (representing GFEL) said: “The grant of planning permission will provide certainty and secure the future of the largest and most iconic music and performing arts festival in Europe.”

This year’s Glastonbury Festival will take place from June 21-25. Elton John, Guns N’Roses and Arctic Monkeys will all be headlining the Pyramid Stage, while other acts on the line-up include Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens and Manic Street Preachers. Meanwhile, Yusuf/Cat Stevens has been booked for the coveted Legends Slot.