Glastonbury-goers surprised to see former ‘Apprentice’ contestant pulling pints at the festival

Punters at this year’s Glastonbury were surprised to see a former contestant from The Apprentice pulling pints at the festival.

This year’s instalment of the world-renowned festival saw headline slots from music icons including Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Elton John, however, fans of The Apprentice were surprised to see an unexpected face behind one of the bars.

This comes after one attendee took to Twitter to share an image of former contestant Nick Showering working at a bar on the Worthy Farm site. His appearance at the festival comes just one year after he starred on BBC One business show.

“Nick from the last season of The Apprentice just served me a cider at Glastonbury,” read the caption. “RIP Lord Sugar’s millions.”

Replying to the update, a few fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his surprise spotting. “Harpreet won the Apprentice. Nick won our hearts,” one wrote, while another added, “If it’s his stall, I’d say he is doing well, knowing what they make this weekend.”

According to The Sun, it turns out that Showering was there helping out Brothers Cider, which he has done in the past. It also reported that the 32-year-old businessman also owns his own cider company called Showering Cider.

Elsewhere at Glastonbury 2023, it was revealed that the Sunday’s headline show from Elton John broke BBC viewing records, with millions tuning in to watch the set over the weekend.

Now, according to overnights.tv (via The Independent), the set was watched by 7.3million viewers across the BBC, three times that which saw Paul McCartney headline last year and the most-viewed set on television in the festival’s history.

Additionally, fans took to social media to share their shock at Saturday headliners Guns N’ Roses starting their performance on time — especially as the band are infamous for showing up to their shows late.