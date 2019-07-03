Glastonbury’s stunning new IICON area to go on tour

"It's about to become an international touring phenomenon"

Glastonbury‘s new IICON stage, buried in the heart of the late-night Block 9 area, is set to go on tour.

Making its debut at Worthy Farm at the weekend, the new structure, built around a huge stage with huge, digital eyes, is “about to become an international touring phenomenon,” according to Block 9 co-founder Gideon Berger.

Speaking to Music Week, he said: “IICON is an art and music project that Stephen [Gallagher, Block9 co-founder] and I have been working on for the past three years. It is a giant sculptural art piece depicting a Godlike figure, which represents humanity staring into a digital void, so the poetry of the structure speaks for itself.”

Going on to discuss the future of the stage, and its upcoming move out of Glastonbury and onto the touring circuit, he added:

“The second chapter of the project, which will open in London next year, is an interior experience, which is part venue, part club, part theatrical immersive installation that explores music from the last 100 years and interrogates that music for its cultural, social and political stories.