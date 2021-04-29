Glastonbury Festival have announced plans to open a new campsite to the public this summer.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about festival season 2021

Organisers shared details of ‘Worthy Pastures’, a “family-friendly campsite” on Twitter this evening (April 29). Bookings open from 10am BST this Saturday (May 1), and tickets can be purchased here.

Further information on Worthy Pastures’ official website added that “with no Festival taking place on Worthy Farm for a second consecutive year in 2021, Michael and Emily Eavis are pleased to invite campers, for one year only, to experience the farm in a way you’ve never been able to before.

Advertisement

“Over the school holidays, Worthy Farm will become Worthy Pastures – a tranquil, family-friendly campsite which will welcome guests to get back to basics in nature, with a range of pre-erected, unfurnished bell tents and scout tents available to hire for 3-, 4- and 5-night stays.”

⛺️ This summer, for one year only, Worthy Farm becomes @WorthyPastures – a family-friendly campsite.

Booking opens 10am, Saturday 1st May. Full details at https://t.co/IvI9hEOSvl pic.twitter.com/6XLbubJ9cb — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 29, 2021

The Kidz’ Field Pink Castle and Green Kids Cadmus Ship will also be open to campers, whilst the Pyramid field will be open for picnics and bike rides.

But organisers also warned that Worthy Pastures “is not a party venue: there will not be any live music, soundsystems will not be allowed and a noise curfew will be in place after 11pm.” Further information can be found here.

It comes after Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis recently confirmed an application had been made for a “family friendly campsite” on the festival site this summer, in lieu of the festival’s cancellation for a second year in a row.

Alongside the proposed camping event, Glastonbury is also holding a special livestreamed event, ‘Live At Worthy Farm’, next month.

Advertisement

Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and Haim are all set to play the concert on May 22, which promises “a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm,” adding that “it’s going to be like the festival, but without the people.”

Glastonbury Festival recently added two extra broadcasts of ‘Live At Worthy Farm’, with fans now able to watch Coldplay, Haim and others on May 23.