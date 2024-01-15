Glastonbury issue warning against “bogus” ticket sellers ahead of upcoming 2024 re-sale

Glastonbury Festival have issued a warning about “bogus” ticket sellers and touts ahead of the upcoming 2024 re-sale.

Organisers shared a statement to social media this weekend (January 14) warning hopeful buyers to not fall victim to scams, reiterating that this year’s tickets are sold out.

They added that any cancellations for this year’s festival – which takes place Wednesday June 26 through to Sunday June 30, 2024 at Worthy Farm in Pilton – would be available in their official re-sale this spring.

“Please do not risk falling victim to touts, bogus operators or fake promotions / contests,” the post read.

“If you have doubts about any company offering tickets, accommodation or competitions to access Glastonbury Festival please contact the Festival office.

“Tickets for this year’s Festival are sold out. Any cancellations will be made available via official resales in the Spring.”

The post continued that while “some of the Festival’s official partners may run officially endorsed competitions in the coming months” as of Sunday, January 14, “there are currently NO legitimate ticket contests running for Glastonbury 2024”.

Successful Glastonbury 2024 ticket purchasers were required to pre-register for general sale with an official ID, a move introduced in an attempt to cut down on touts. That means each attendee’s ticket will come with a photo of the ticket holder printed on it.

This year’s ticket sale was delayed by two weeks on November 2, before coach and ticket packages went on sale on November 16 and sold out in just 25 minutes. General sale followed on November 19 and sold out in just under an hour.

The exact date for the 2024 re-sale has not been announced, but it typically takes place a few weeks after the deadline for paying off the ticket balance, so expect it to take place towards the end of April 2024. Last year, re-sale tickets for 2023 sold out in just six minutes.

You can find more information about Glastonbury ticket sales and the re-sale here. You can also check out the potential headliners and rumours for this year’s line-up.

In other recent news from Glastonbury, the festival has been given a series of recommendations for this year’s event by Somerset Council.