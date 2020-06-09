Glastonbury launch ‘Hope Shines Brightest In The Dark’ charity merchandise

Glastonbury Festival have launched a new range of merchandise to raise money for their three main charity partners.

The Worthy Farm festival have announced the ‘Hope Shines Brightest In The Dark’ line, named after a lyric from the song ‘Hope For The Future’ by Paul McCartney — who was due to headline the now-cancelled 2020 festival — after the Beatles musician gave Glastonbury the permission to use it.

Glastonbury have worked with the artist Stanley Donwood to create the charity merch, which includes a range of Glastonbury-inspired t-shirts, posters, tote bags and tea towels.

Advertisement

All profits from sales of the ‘Hope Shines Brightest In The Dark’ merch will go to Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid — the three joint charities of Glastonbury Festival.

The festival say they have chosen to help out those three charities due to the “significant gap in their funding” that will be caused by the cancellation of Glastonbury 2020.

“By purchasing from this range of ethically-sourced products, you really will be helping Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid to build a more caring future for all,” the festival added in a statement.

You can find out more information about the ‘Hope Shines Brightest In The Dark’ charity merchandise here.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the team behind Glastonbury Festival‘s famed Shangri-La area announced Lost Horizon, a new virtual reality festival.