Glastonbury lights up Pyramid Stage in support of live music sector

Glastonbury‘s Pyramid Stage was among the many UK venues to be lit up red last night in support of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign.

On Sunday evening (July 5), the UK government unveiled plans to inject £1.57billion into the nation’s arts, culture and heritage industries in order to help them “weather the impact of coronavirus”.

Following the announcement, the Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF) told NME that they had been unable to get reassurance that festivals will be able to access this money, calling for “urgent clarity” over how the emergency fund will be distributed.

While details remain scarce, the #LightItInRed campaign – first announced on June 27 – decided to go through with their plans as they “await clarification about what [the rescue package] means for freelancers, suppliers and those in the wider and events industry”.

“We continue to light buildings red this evening to show we are still standing by to reopen,” organisers wrote.

Among those taking part was Glastonbury Festival, whose iconic Pyramid Stage’s structure was illuminated red. Others venues to be lit up were the National Theatre in London, Brighton Dome, the Eden Sessions’ biomes and Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s – check out the images below.

