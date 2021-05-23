Glastonbury live-streaming platform issues statement following tech difficulties

The platform behind the Glastonbury livestream Live At Worthy Farm has issued a statement after ticketholders were having trouble accessing the stream.

Thousands of fans who were trying to access the livestream at 7pm BST last night (May 22) found that their unique codes were being flagged as invalid by the live-streaming platform, Driift Live. Staff were quick to notice and said they were “looking into the issues of invalid codes urgently” and encouraged fans to keep trying.

“We will obviously make sure we show the whole film again from tomorrow too and give you the chance to catch up on any bits you missed. I really hope you can enjoy the rest of it tonight. And, again, I’m just so sorry to anyone who’s had issues,” Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis said on Twitter last night.

In a follow-up statement, a Driift Live spokesperson said those who had tickets to the 7pm event will be given access to the subsequent 2pm and 7pm timeslots on May 23.

“Furthermore, these customers will also be emailed within the next 48 hours with a viewing link which will be accessible until midnight on Sunday May 30.”

If those ticketholders would prefer to request a refund instead, Driift Live has made a form available. Ticketholders for other timeslots should not be affected by the tech issues.

“We send our sincere apologies to all those who were affected by tonight’s technical issues, but we hope they will all be able to enjoy this incredible show over the coming days.”

Live At Worthy Farm includes performances from Wolf Alice, Haim, Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka, as well as the debut appearance of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new band The Smile. Each set was performed at a different location around the festival site.