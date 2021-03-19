Glastonbury organisers apply for licence to hold new concert in September

Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis has confirmed that the festival is seeking a licence to hold a concert on Worthy Farm this September, after coronavirus forced the festival’s cancellation for the second year in a row.

Posting on Instagram, Eavis explained that a concert could take place during the same dates that are traditionally used for the Pilton Party – Worthy Farm’s annual event to thank Somerset locals for supporting Glastonbury.

While it is unclear if the event will be the return of the Pilton Party, England’s road-map out of coronavirus lockdown will provisionally permit the return of festivals and large-scale events from June 21.

Advertisement

“For those asking for an update on our plans later this year, we have put an application in for a licence for a concert at the farm in September (around the time we’d usually do Pilton Party),” Eavis wrote.

“Of course, we’ve no idea yet whether we’ll able to do that, but we wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Eavis went on to confirm an application for a “family friendly campsite” on Worthy Farm this summer, but stressed it was not “definite”.

“It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year,” she added.

While Glastonbury won’t be returning until 2022 at the earliest, other major festivals such as Reading and Leeds and Isle of Wight have confirmed their plans to go ahead this summer.

Advertisement

However, their plans are entirely dependent on the success of the roadmap – including on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate sufficiently lowering.

Glastonbury is yet to confirm its dates for 2022, but previously confirmed that current ticket-holders will get the chance to roll over their tickets for the second year in a row.