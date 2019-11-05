Michael Eavis says Glastonbury plans to build “new reservoir” to banish water problems that hit 2019 festival

"We're making changes all the time"

Michael Eavis has said Glastonbury is building a new reservoir for the site after water issues hit the festival this year.

Speaking about the shortage at Yeovil Literary Festival last week (November 1), Eavis said improvements are planned for 2020.

Eavis said: “We are doing things all the time at the site. We are planning all the time for the future – we are always looking at infrastructure improvements and we are planning to build a new water reservoir.

“We had a problem with a lack of water this year. We are also talking to Bristol Water now about our connection.”

Back in June, Glastonbury organised issued a statement on their website denying that there were any water shortages.

“There is not a water shortage at this year’s Glastonbury. Our supply is running as normal. As always in hot weather, demand for water has increased, so we have put in place the usual restrictions on staff/guest showers and the limited number of public showers,” the statement read.

It continued: “We have more than 850 taps on site, all of which provide free drinking water. These taps all have a ready supply of water. All bars are also offering free tap water. And although we no longer sell water in single use bottles, all of our food traders are selling both water and soft drink in cans. There is also not a shortage of this canned water, which is available for those who wish to purchase it.

“Water is also being given out from our Info points and we have roving teams providing water from backpacks. So far, the on-site ambulance control have had just 27 heat-related calls for assistance, covering the 200,000+ people on site. There may be queues for taps at some of the busier places, so we ask everyone to be patient and to look for taps in quieter areas of the site.”

Next year sees the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival.

