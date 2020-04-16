Glastonbury ponchos repurposed as PPE for NHS workers

Glastonbury Festival has donated “several thousand” ponchos to hospitals across the south-west of England, which have seeking alternatives to personal protective equipment (PPE) as supplies run low across the UK.

Festival boss Emily Eavis confirmed that the festival, which has shelved its 2020 edition because of the coronavirus pandemic, provided the disposable ponchos to “hospitals in the West Country”, as The Guardian reports.

It confirms reports on social media that a “large well-known summer festival” was asked if it had “any ponchos going spare”, because the NHS was unable to provide sufficient amounts of PPE and aprons.

The donation also places further pressure on the government, amid reports that the UK missed three chances to be part of an EU scheme to purchase masks, gowns and gloves in bulk.

Despite the cancellation of Glastonbury, fans can now enjoy stage-by-stage playlists featuring artists that were booked to perform at this summer’s festival.

The ‘John Peel Stage 2020’ playlist includes music from Primal Scream, The Big Moon, Clairo, Soccer Mommy, Editors, Glass Animals, FKA twigs – with other stages set to follow in the coming days.

Announcing Glastonbury 2020’s cancellation last month, Michael and Emily Eavis said: “We’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.”