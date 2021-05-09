More potential details have emerged of Glastonbury‘s prospective two-day concert this summer.

After Emily Eavis teased a gig at Worthy Farm for September time, further plans were shared in March, revealing that the festival had submitted an application to Mendip District Council for permission to hold a two-day event.

The application sought permission to stage live music and sell alcohol between 2pm and 11pm at a “single event” across a Friday and Saturday.

Now, as Somerset Live reports, the event could see 50,000 fans in attendance at the festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage for the one-stage event. It would not feature any overnight camping for attendees.

Posting on Instagram in March, Eavis wrote: “We wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Mendip Council are set to meet next week (May 12) to discuss the application.

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced the festival’s cancellation for the second year in a row back in January, Glastonbury organisers have shared a number of alternative plans for fans this summer.

Last month, the festival announced plans to open a new campsite to the public on Worthy Farm this summer.

Worthy Pastures’ is described as a “family-friendly campsite” and will be open across July and August. “With no Festival taking place on Worthy Farm for a second consecutive year in 2021, Michael and Emily Eavis are pleased to invite campers, for one year only, to experience the farm in a way you’ve never been able to before,” a statement wrote.

Glastonbury are also hosting a special livestream event dubbed ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ this month. Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice and Haim are all set to play the concert on May 22, which promises “a five-hour journey through an evening at Worthy Farm,” adding that the event is “going to be like the festival, but without the people.”