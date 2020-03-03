Glastonbury Festival responds to cancellation fears amid coronavirus outbreak

Glastonbury Festival has responded to music fans worried that the event could be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned that “reducing mass gatherings” may need to be considered amid the spread of the coronavirus, leading many to worry that could mean curtailing or even cancelling Glastonbury 2020.

I’m more concerned about Coronavirus threatening Glastonbury than I am of contracting it. 👀#Glastonbury #Glasto — Glastobation 💦 (@glastobation) February 26, 2020

I'd rather come back from Glastonbury with coronavirus than not go to Glastonbury at all so I swear to god if someone cancels it — colette (@colettelittle_) February 29, 2020

However, it appears the festival is still set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer. According to Somerset Live, Adrian Coombs, Glastonbury Festival’s Head of Event Operations, said: “Glastonbury Festival thoroughly plans each year’s event, and puts in place all necessary measures to protect the public and maximise safety.

“We work closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS, and always review our plans as any circumstances change.

“With this in mind and with our 2020 Festival still 16 weeks away, we continue to plan and prepare for the event, whilst at the same time closely monitoring developments with the coronavirus situation.”

203,000 people attended the event at Worthy Farm in 2019 – though it was suggested in January that the event could get even bigger in the near future.

Glastonbury 2020 has already seen Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and most recently Lana Del Rey confirmed for the festival, with Diana Ross also officially announced for the Legends slot.

Yesterday (March 2), Manic Street Preachers appeared to hint that they may be joining that list while teasing the forthcoming reissue of their second album, ‘Gold Against The Soul’.

The band also shared a list of potential covers to be included in their summer setlists. Atop the list which includes famous covers such as The The’s ‘This Is The Day’, Nirvana’s ‘Pennyroyal Tea’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ is the header: ‘GLASTO/G DAY/KILLERS/FESTIVALS’ – suggesting that they’ll be appearing at Glastonbury alongside their dates supporting Green Day, The Killers, and numerous other festival slots.