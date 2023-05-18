Glastonbury reveal huge 2023 line-up for The Park

Glastonbury Festival has revealed its line-up for The Park in 2023, to be headlined by Fever Ray, Fatboy Slim and alt-J.

The legendary festival – which will be held from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset and headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John – has been announcing its stage line-ups one-by-one in recent weeks.

This week, the Arcadia line-up was announced, featuring performances from The Chemical Brothers, Skepta and more, while The Streets‘ Mike Skinner, Nia Archives, Skindred and more will all play Shangri-La across the weekend.

Now, The Park – comprising the Park Stage, Rabbit Hole, Stonebridge, Free University of Glastonbury and HMS Sweet Charity – have revealed their line-up.

Along with previously announced names including all three headliners and the likes of Thundercat, Sparks and Weyes Blood, new names have been confirmed for the Glastonbury line-up in the form of Jockstrap, Viagra Boys, Max Richter and more, all of whom will play the Park Stage.

Also set to play the Park Stage are The Comet Is Coming, Shygirl, Leftfield, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and more.

See the full line-up for The Park at Glastonbury 2023 below.

The Park's incredible line-up for this year’s Festival is here! pic.twitter.com/7wdgnVmuVv — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 18, 2023

Last week, Glastonbury confirmed the line-up for the new ‘Woodsies’ area, comprising the stage formerly known as the John Peel Stage and the wooded area next door.

Artists set to appear in the new area include Rina Sawayama, Måneskin, Warpaint and Christine & The Queens. Numerous events will also be set up in the surrounding areas, providing an alternative place to visit when the main stages close.

“A stone’s throw from Silver Hayes and San Remo, just north of the river and next to the Pyramid field, the Woodsies area combines Woodsies Main Stage with bars, cafes, décor, campfire, installations, and The Woods’ aerial walkways in the trees,” reads an update shared on Instagram. “[It is] a new, verdant alternative to hang out throughout the day and after the main stages close.”

Other recently announced stages at this year’s Glastonbury Festival include West Holts, where Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental will deliver headline sets, and the Silver Hayes area line-up.

Benefits, Cavetown, Big Joanie and more have also been announced for Glastonbury’s Left Field stage.

Other confirmed acts include Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.