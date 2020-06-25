Glastonbury “rolling two festival line-ups together” for 2021 and “hoping” Paul McCartney will return

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said she’s planning to combine two festival line-ups for the 2021 event, as well as hoping that Paul McCartney will return to headline once more.

The festival’s edition 2020 edition was set to kick off yesterday (June 24), but was cancelled as a direct result of coronavirus.

Speaking to BBC 6 Music, Eavis explained that expansive plans for the 2021 event were already underway.

“I think because we’re rolling two festivals together for 2021, we’ve got a hell of a lot of surprises that we were planning for the 50th,” she explained.

“Logistically, it’s a little bit complicated, because we’d already planned quite a few acts for 2021. It was one of those unusual years where you’re quite far ahead on the line-up. So we’re trying to work out how much we can fit in to next year.”

The 2020 edition was set to mark 50 years of the event, with headline sets from Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney.

Eavis did not reveal if the same headliners will return next year, but spoke of her hope that McCartney will return.

“We had Paul McCartney for this year. It’s unbearable to think that’s not happening, because it would have been the ultimate way to see in our 50th year,” she said.

“But I’m imagining him playing this, it’s just such a beautiful song. It feels right for now: We’re remaining optimistic, but it’s choppy waters. I really hope that he’ll be back next year, singing it from the Pyramid.”

Speaking to NME earlier this week, Eavis stressed that the festival team are “wholeheartedly working” on ensuring that the event returns in 2021.

“We are wholeheartedly working on bringing the festival to you in June next year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Worthy Farm,” she said. “It feels extremely quiet right now.”

The BBC will be celebrating with The Glastonbury Experience on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from Thursday June 25 – Sunday June 28.

Check back with NME for more Glastonbury celebration content this weekend